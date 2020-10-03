Private Trust Co. NA Has $311,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VMware were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after purchasing an additional 643,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,781,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

