Private Trust Co. NA Has $379,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $154.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

