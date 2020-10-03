Private Trust Co. NA Has $471,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $199.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $191.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

