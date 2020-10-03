Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

