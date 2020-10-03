Private Trust Co. NA Invests $339,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

