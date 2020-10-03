Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

