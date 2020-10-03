Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $88,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.