Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $542,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

