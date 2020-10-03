Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,484 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 129.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CACI International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in CACI International by 101.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CACI International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 207.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

