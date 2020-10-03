Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 252 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $493.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.95. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $502.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

