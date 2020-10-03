Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 358 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

