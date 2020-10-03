Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 227,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 328.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

