Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

