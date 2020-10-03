Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.33 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

