Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,064 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.57 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.