Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,139 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of A stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

