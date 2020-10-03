Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,479 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.