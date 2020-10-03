Private Trust Co. NA Sells 494 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.