Private Trust Co. NA Sells 86 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $403,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.