Private Trust Co. NA Sells 9,991 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

