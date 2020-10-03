Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

ODFL stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

