Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,634,000 after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,594,158.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

