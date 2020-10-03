Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

