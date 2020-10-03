Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of -0.82. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 34.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

