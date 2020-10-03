Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $10.53 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

