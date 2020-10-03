Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for IHS Markit Ltd Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

NYSE INFO opened at $78.52 on Friday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.