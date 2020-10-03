Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTBI. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In related news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

