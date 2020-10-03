Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 70.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 449.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.