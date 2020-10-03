Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

