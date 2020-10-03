Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

