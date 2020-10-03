Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.