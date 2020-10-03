Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $32.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

