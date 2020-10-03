Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at $19,487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,373,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 509,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 109.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 79.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

