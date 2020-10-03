Quest Diagnostics Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 101.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 947,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

