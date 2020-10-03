Randa Duncan Williams Buys 15,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPD stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.