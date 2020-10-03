Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

