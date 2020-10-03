Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.80

Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of REGN opened at $564.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $272.27 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.19.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,330 shares of company stock worth $103,038,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

