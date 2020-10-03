Renasant Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Renasant by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

