Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $11.13. Renold shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 21,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.08.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

