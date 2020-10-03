Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERX. BofA Securities started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $997,039.16. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $2,859,583.94.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.