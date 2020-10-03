Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

