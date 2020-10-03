Reviewing Envision Solar International (EVSI) and Its Peers

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Envision Solar International to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s peers have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.24% -6.16% -2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2915 9101 15222 931 2.50

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.11%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -17.03 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.28 billion $569.33 million 3.01

Envision Solar International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Envision Solar International peers beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

