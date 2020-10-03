Reviewing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% International Game Technology -14.86% 0.04% 0.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.00 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.01 International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.50 -$19.02 million $1.08 10.78

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Game Technology 1 6 1 0 2.00

International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $11.39, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

