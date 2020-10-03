RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.22

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.22 and traded as low as $175.30. RM shares last traded at $175.75, with a volume of 989 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of RM from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.22.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

