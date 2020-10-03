Robert Alexander Ingram Buys 5,000 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Robert Alexander Ingram acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $30.67 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDTX. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.