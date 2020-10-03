Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $220.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $202.21 and last traded at $199.73, with a volume of 95732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.34.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,997 shares of company stock valued at $64,748,429 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -173.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

