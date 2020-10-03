Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USAS stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

