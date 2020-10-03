Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.50).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 904 ($11.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.