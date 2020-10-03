Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SASR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 646,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 563,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.