SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.12

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.12 and traded as low as $36.60. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 2,229 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.86.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

